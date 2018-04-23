Militants withdraw ultimatum to Buhari on Boroh’s recall — Nigeria Today

Militants withdraw ultimatum to Buhari on Boroh’s recall

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—THE Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and a coalition of nine militant groups in the Niger Delta have withdrawn the four-week ultimatum they gave President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate the sacked Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (retd) or risk fresh attacks on oil installations.

In a communiqué by RNDA leader, ‘General’ Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, after a meeting at Bini River, Egbema Creek, Delta State, the militants declared support for the Federal Government’s programme to deal with the underdevelopment challenges facing the region and urged other militants to act likewise.

The communiqué read: “The Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, in coalition with nine militant groups, have withdrawn its four-week ultimatum given to the Federal Government to reinstate Boroh or face renewed attacks on oil facilities and installation across the Niger Delta region.

“With the withdrawal of our ultimatum, we pledge to support the new Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, Professor Charles Dokubo, and urge him to work hard to improve the fortunes of the programme to fully address the challenges confronting it, as well as work with agitating militant groups in collaboration with well-meaning stakeholders such as Pan Niger Delta Peoples Congress, PNDPC.”

The post Militants withdraw ultimatum to Buhari on Boroh’s recall appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

