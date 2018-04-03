 Military jet crashes in Myanmar - P.M. News — Nigeria Today
Military jet crashes in Myanmar – P.M. News

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World


Military jet crashes in Myanmar
A F-7 fighter jet on a training flight crashed on Tuesday in Central Myanmar due to “a sudden engine shutdown,'' killing the only pilot onboard, according Deputy Director General of the Department of Civil Aviation, Ye Htet Aung. The Chinese-made F-7
