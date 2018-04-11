Military plane crashes, kills over 100 soldiers — Nigeria Today

Military plane crashes, kills over 100 soldiers

An Algerian military plane has crashed near an airport outside the capital, Algiers killing over 100 military personnel. The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, and can carry around 120 passengers. It came down near Boufarik airport, local Television station, Algerie24 reports. Television footage showed black smoke billowing near a motorway and a crowd of security […]

Military plane crashes, kills over 100 soldiers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

