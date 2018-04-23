Military repels Boko Haram attack in Borno — Nigeria Today

Military repels Boko Haram attack in Borno
Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully repelled a Boko Haram attack on Ngamboru Ngala town in
Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas
Chukwu.
"Troops of 3 Battalion on Operation Lafiya Dole successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at
Ngamboru Ngala, Borno State."
General Chukwu said during the encounter, one Boko Haram terrorist was neutralized, while other
members of the group fled following a superior fire power from the troops.
The statement stated that unfortunately, one soldier lost his life during the attack.
"Items recovered include: one rocket propelled gun, seven tubes, one anti-aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles
and two empty magazines," he added.
The army advised the public to always cooperate with the troops by providing useful and timely
information.
