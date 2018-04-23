Military repels Boko Haram attack in Borno — Nigeria Today

Military repels Boko Haram attack in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army successfully repelled a Boko Haram attack on Ngamboru Ngala town in

Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas

Chukwu.

"Troops of 3 Battalion on Operation Lafiya Dole successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists attack at

Ngamboru Ngala, Borno State."

General Chukwu said during the encounter, one Boko Haram terrorist was neutralized, while other

members of the group fled following a superior fire power from the troops.

The statement stated that unfortunately, one soldier lost his life during the attack.

"Items recovered include: one rocket propelled gun, seven tubes, one anti-aircraft gun, two AK 47 rifles

and two empty magazines," he added.

The army advised the public to always cooperate with the troops by providing useful and timely

information.

