 Miner One takes Bitcoin mining to new heights with space mission — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Miner One takes Bitcoin mining to new heights with space mission

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Bitcoin, News, Technology | 0 comments

Miner One sent its cryptocurrency mining rig to new heights. The Space Miner One rig used a helium balloon to launch into space to mine for bitcoin in a publicity stunt for an ICO launch.

The post Miner One takes Bitcoin mining to new heights with space mission appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.