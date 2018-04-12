Minimum wage: Labour guns for N66, 500 — Nigeria Today

Minimum wage: Labour guns for N66, 500

Eight zonal public hearings are to be staged across the country by the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage. The hearing will allow stakeholders to make their inputs into organised labour’s fresh demand for N66, 500 monthly salary for the least paid worker. Labour presented its memorandum to the tripartite committee, which was […]

