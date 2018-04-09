Minimum Wage: Labour present fresh demand using current economic indices - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Minimum Wage: Labour present fresh demand using current economic indices – The Eagle Online
Minimum Wage: Labour present fresh demand using current economic indices
Dr Peter Ozo-Eson, General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja. By The Eagle Online On Apr 9, 2018. Share. The Organised Labour has officially presented a fresh demand …
