Mining firm, donates boreholes, writing materials to Osun community — Nigeria Today

Mining firm, donates boreholes, writing materials to Osun community

Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of plans to affirm its commitment to the development of communities across the country, Beltij Limited, a gold mining company has inaugurated three water boreholes and donated school writing materials in Igun Ijesa community in Osun State.

The boreholes which are now a source of clean water supply in the area, hitherto a big challenge to the rural village is equipped with four water points each, to save the beneficiaries from the challenge of fetching water from a well dug in the village.

Speaking at the presentation, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tijani Usman, stressed its commitment to continually provide innovative solutions that support the Nigerian people as well as their communities.

