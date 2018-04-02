Minister urges Nigerians to support Social Security Scheme — Nigeria Today

Minister urges Nigerians to support Social Security Scheme

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, has urged Nigerians to support the Social Security Scheme of the Federal Government to tackle cases of extreme poverty in the communities.

Shittu made the plea at the presentation of an award to him by Mr John Osadolor, the Business Day Regional Director, North, in Abuja.

The minister said that a system should be put in place to meet the informal demands from people who could not fit into any existing government structure, but usually deserve attention.

Shittu, represented by Bolaji Oladimeji, his Special Assistant on Media, said: ”We need to support the social security agencies to take care of the poor in our mist.”

According to him, it is unfortunate that resources of the country can no longer meet the huge demands of even, more fundamental things.

The minister said that the three tiers of government must continue to live up to their obligation in the area of education, law and order, health and road infrastructure.

“Before the present administration, crude oil was selling above 100 dollars and by the time President Muhammadu Buhari came in, it was around 38 dollars.

”More than two years, it was around 38 to 55 dollars and now hovering around 60 dollars.

“Though, government has been overstretched, it must continue to live up to its obligations,” he said.

The minister reiterated the need for public officials to be above board and act as a servant of the people in the course of their privileged opportunity to serve the country.

”Public officials do not get to the public office as a boss, dictator or somebody who have conquered the society.

”We need to make ourselves accessible to those who intend to meet us.

”As much as I can, I made myself available to those who want to see me, listen to their complaints and try as much as possible to facilitate solutions,’’ Shittu said.

NAN

