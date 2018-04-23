Ministers Didn’t Shun US-nigeria Investment Forum – FG — Nigeria Today

Ministers Didn’t Shun US-nigeria Investment Forum – FG

The Federal Government has denied media reports that Ministers who were invited to the US-Nigeria Investment Summit in Washington, DC, on 19 April 2018 shunned the forum. This is contained in a press statement signed in London by Segun Adeyemi, SA To Hon Minister of Information and Culture In a statement issued in London on Monday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, also said most of the Ministers who were slated to attend the event were not invited and were not in Washington, DC, at the time, hence the insinuation that some Ministers collected estacodes without attending the forum is baseless. He said the Ministers of Agriculture; Power Works and Housing and Budget and National Planning did not get any invitation from the organizers, even though they were listed among those who were expected to attend.

