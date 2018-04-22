Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija  — Nigeria Today

Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija
Miracle has won the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria #BBNaija
He defeated Cee-c to win the N25 million cash prize.
Tobi was evicted after Nina and Alex
The post Miracle wins 2018 #BBNaija appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!