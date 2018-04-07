 Miss Ethiopia Becomes Miss Africa — Nigeria Today
Miss Ethiopia Becomes Miss Africa

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment, Kenya, News, South Africa, Uganda | 0 comments

…To Support Empowerment of Girl Child Against all odds, tall and gorgeous Miss Ethiopia won the maiden Africa Beauty Pageant defeating Miss Mali, Miss Ghana and Miss Somalia in the Top 5 finalist contest. The beauty queens are drawn from Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Cape Verde, Burundi, Cameroun, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Somalia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, […]

