Missing mace: Senators should return home – MASSOB — Nigeria Today

Missing mace: Senators should return home – MASSOB
The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked all Senators to return to their constituencies with immediate effect. It declared that Nigerian Senators have lost the mandate of representing their people. The pro-Biafar group spoke on Wednesday, in reaction to the invasion of the Upper Legislative Chamber earlier on […]
