Mission accomplished: 15 years of peacekeeping success in Liberia - Sierra Leone Times — Nigeria Today

Mission accomplished: 15 years of peacekeeping success in Liberia
Sierra Leone Times
Mission accomplished: 15 years of peacekeeping success in Liberia
Sierra Leone Times
On a bright, sunny day in January this year, Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf turned over power to George Weah, a decorated soccer star, following peaceful and successful elections. This marked Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in …
