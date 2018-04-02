Mixed Feelings as Arise Fashion Week Closes Today — Nigeria Today

Mixed Feelings as Arise Fashion Week Closes Today

Vanessa Obioha

With few hours to showtime, the Arise Fashion Week’s models are having a rollercoaster of emotions as the show draws its curtains tonight. On one hand, they are excited that they will be returning to their normal lives, on the other hand, they are nostalgic about the moments they have had, particularly meeting the headline act top model Naomi Campbell and New York based Nigerian model Oluchi Orlandi.

“It’s been an amazing journey for me,” gushed 19 year-old Michael Chima. “Last night I had the opportunity to walk the runway with Naomi Campbell for Ozwald Boateng. The female model in front of me was dazed and nearly broke down when she saw the top model. But Naomi noticed how overwhelmed she was and hugged her. The designers too have been very expressive with their pieces. Some of them are so nice like Tinnie Tempah who gave us the shoes we wore. I will generally miss the ambiance.”

18 year-old Beth model, Glory Egwede however expressed happiness.

“I’m so happy the show is coming to an end. It’s been very exhilarating with the rehearsals, fittings, photo sessions. Yes I’m excited about today but in a way not too excited because of the great moments I have.”

For some of them, it is also the last opportunity to pitch to the different modelling agencies like Beth Modelling and Storm Modelling Agencies present at the show.

The fifth edition of the Arise Fashion week since it’s kickoff over the weekend at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, has paraded top designers in the continent as well as in the diaspora. From Ozwald Boateng to Taryor Gabriels, the runway has seen interesting and iconic pieces from over 40 designers from 14 countries. It has also featured celebrities like Richard Mofe-Damijo who modelled for Taryor Gabriels and ex Big Brother Naija housemate Leo for Kimono Kollection.

Designers who will work the runway tonight include House of Irawo who is making its debut on the runway, Mai Atafo, Moofa, Kola Kuddus and Sunny Rose.

