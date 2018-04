M&M Performing Arts presents "The Prodigy" - Westchester Magazine — Nigeria Today

M&M Performing Arts presents “The Prodigy” – Westchester Magazine

M&M Performing Arts presents "The Prodigy"

Westchester Magazine

On Saturday, April 7 at 2 p.m. Irvington Public Library will present a free performance of The Prodigy, a 50-minute drama/comedy written and performed by Rick Apicella. At fourteen, Andrew Saracco, a boxing trainer, watched his father die in the ring …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest