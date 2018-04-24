 Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape's family - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape’s family – Times LIVE

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Mmabatho Montsho pens touching letter to Michael Komape's family
Times LIVE
Actress and activist Mmabatho Montsho wrote a heart-wrenching letter to the family of five-year-old, Michael Komape who drowned in faeces after falling into a school pit toilet. Michael, a grade R learner then aged five, fell into a pit toilet to his
3 532 pit toilets in SA schools prompt DA countrywide visitCitizen
Safety nightmare: Education department reveals 3500 pit toilets at local schoolsThe South African
No justice for boy who died in pit toiletIndependent Online
Business Day –Inside Education –IMIESA –Eyewitness News
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.