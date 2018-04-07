 MMM announces ultimate, irreversible closure of operations - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

The popular Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), has shut down it System and operations globally after the death of its founder, Sergey Mavrodi. Mavrodi died on March 26, 2018, and his death put uncertainty in the face of MMM global
