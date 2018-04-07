MMM shuts down globally — Nigeria Today

MMM shuts down globally

Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox (MMM), which collapsed over a year ago in some countries, particularly in Nigeria has finally shut down. Mavrodi launched his controversial scheme in 2011 and crashed in Nigeria in December 2016; with millions of Naira belonging to Nigerians still missing. The Ponzi scheme in a Statement on its official website […]

The post MMM shuts down globally appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

