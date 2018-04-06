Mnangagwa describes state visit to China as resounding success - africanews — Nigeria Today

Mnangagwa describes state visit to China as resounding success – africanews
|
africanews
|
Mnangagwa describes state visit to China as resounding success
africanews
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his recent state visit to China had been a resounding success and that he expects his country to have more cooperation with China in the future. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. He said this during an …
Of mega deals,the new dispensation and ill-prepared opposition
Zimbabwe crafting new diamond, platinum policy
JUST IN: Chinese financial giants invited to Zimbabwe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!