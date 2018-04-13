 Mnangagwa gives multi-million dollar 'travel services' GOVT contract to VP Chiwenga's wife - Nehanda Radio — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mnangagwa gives multi-million dollar ‘travel services’ GOVT contract to VP Chiwenga’s wife – Nehanda Radio

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

Mnangagwa gives multi-million dollar 'travel services' GOVT contract to VP Chiwenga's wife
Nehanda Radio
By Lance Guma. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made tackling corruption his campaign platform but documents made available to Nehanda Radio show that within 55 days of the military coup that saw a change of government the wife of coup leader now Vice
Chiwenga's wife grabs Arda farmZimbabwe Independent
Chiwenga blasts Mugabe ruleNewsDay
Chiwenga rallies farmersBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.