Mo Salah Risks Three-Match Ban — Nigeria Today

Mo Salah Risks Three-Match Ban

There are strong indications that Liverpool could be without Mohamed Salah for the rest of the Premier League season, after cameras caught the Egypt international appearing to strike out at Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi at Anfield on Saturday.

This means he could likely be banned for three-match ban.

Salah gets away with punch. Refs love the Scousers. pic.twitter.com/k2GhqNEHxm — Eddie Fitz (@Eddiepfitz) April 28, 2018

The Sun is reporting that the FA disciplinary beaks are expected to refer Salah’s clash with Stoke’s Bruno Martins Indi during Saturday’s goalless draw at Anfield to the three-man panel of ex-referees to rule if it was a red card offence.

The FA have been alerted to social media clips of the incident, in which the Egyptian superstar appears to flail a balled hand at Stoke’s Dutch defender near the half-way line.

Referee Andre Marriner did not spot the incident, which took place just before half-time.

Under FA rules, potential violent conduct incidents missed by the officials are referred to the panel of former whistlers, who must unanimously agree it was a sending off.

It is now understood that Salah will in less than 24 hours from now discover if he faces a violent conduct charge, which would bring with it an automatic three-game ban ruling him out of the rest of the domestic campaign and the first game of next term.

From Salah’s personal point of view, it would be a tough pill to swallow, as he is just one goal away from breaking the 38-game Premier League goalscoring record.

The Liverpool forward needs just one strike from the Reds’ last two games to take him to 32 goals, past a record held jointly by Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo.

