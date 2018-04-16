Mob beat suspected cultists to death for robbery — Nigeria Today

Mob beat suspected cultists to death for robbery

The Police in Enugu State have confirmed that two robbery and cultism suspects were beaten to death in the state by a mob after they were caught robbing a victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that the suspects met their waterloo on Sunday.

He gave the names of the suspects as Okeme alias Pikin and Philip Onyebuchi alias Akwara.

Amaraizu said that the suspects had been terrorising residents of Abbi and Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state through their alleged nefarious activities.

“Just as the saying goes, every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner of the house.

“It was gathered that on the fateful day, these suspected hoodlums emerged from the bush in their usual way to unleash mayhem on the innocent citizens.

“They were resisted by their victim who raised alarm.

“The alarm raised attracted the attention of angry mob from Abbi and Adani communities who immediately gave them hot chase.” he said.

The PPRO said that the mob allegedly beat the suspects and inflicted various degrees of injuries on them before police operatives could arrive at the scene.

“They were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but were later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty.

“Their dead bodies have been deposited at the hospital mortuary,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that further information gathered revealed that the hoodlums had been members of the dreaded Malaysian Forest boys, who had been operating from the bush.

The PPRO said the suspects had been on the wanted list of the police.

NAN

The post Mob beat suspected cultists to death for robbery appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

