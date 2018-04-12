 Mobil, Dangote Cement lift NSE indices by 0.86% — Nigeria Today
Mobil, Dangote Cement lift NSE indices by 0.86%

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Some highly capitalised stocks on Wednesday posted price appreciation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalisation improving by N126 billion. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.50 to close at N192 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N5 to close […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

