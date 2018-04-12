Mobil, Dangote Cement lift NSE indices by 0.86% — Nigeria Today

Mobil, Dangote Cement lift NSE indices by 0.86%
Some highly capitalised stocks on Wednesday posted price appreciation on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalisation improving by N126 billion. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.50 to close at N192 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N5 to close […]
The post Mobil, Dangote Cement lift NSE indices by 0.86% appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
