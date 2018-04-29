 Modular Refinery: FG Commends Pace Of Work At OPAC Refinery — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Modular Refinery: FG Commends Pace Of Work At OPAC Refinery

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The federal government has expressed its commitment to improving domestic refining capacity stating it will continue to support indigenous operators on efforts to establish third party financed Modular refineries. This was disclosed by a team from the office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources led by Engr. Rabiu Suleiman, senior […]

The post Modular Refinery: FG Commends Pace Of Work At OPAC Refinery appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.