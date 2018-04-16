Mohamed Nur and Amber Rock win BSG election - The Bowdoin Orient — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Nur and Amber Rock win BSG election – The Bowdoin Orient
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Mohamed Nur and Amber Rock win BSG election
The Bowdoin Orient
Mohamed Nur '19 will be the Bowdoin Student Government (BSG) president during the 2018-2019 academic year and Amber Rock '19 will be BSG vice president for student government affairs. The results of this weekend's election were announced in an email to …
Military And 2019 Polls
I will run for presidency in 2019 – Dangir
