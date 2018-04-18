Mohamed Salah already on par with Luis Suarez - and he can surpass the Uruguayan at Liverpool in the future - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah already on par with Luis Suarez – and he can surpass the Uruguayan at Liverpool in the future – Liverpool Echo
|
Mohamed Salah already on par with Luis Suarez – and he can surpass the Uruguayan at Liverpool in the future
A nice routine win over Bournemouth. The sort of result which is becoming refreshingly familiar under Klopp? Definitely, yes. It's the latest in a long line of routine home wins over the bottom teams, with Watford dispatched 5-0 before that, Newcastle …
