Mohamed Salah can beat Kevin de Bruyne to Player of the Year award, insists Virgil van Dijk - Sport360° — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah can beat Kevin de Bruyne to Player of the Year award, insists Virgil van Dijk – Sport360°
|
Sport360°
|
Mohamed Salah can beat Kevin de Bruyne to Player of the Year award, insists Virgil van Dijk
Sport360°
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes an in-form Mohamed Salah is capable of doing damage even to a dominant Manchester City and could still beat Blues midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the player of the year award. The hugely-anticipated Champions …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!