Mohamed Salah injury blow: Liverpool star appears to suffer groin problem against Man City - Daily Star — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah injury blow: Liverpool star appears to suffer groin problem against Man City
Daily Star
Mohamed Salah injury blow: Liverpool star appears to suffer groin problem against Man City
LIVERPOOL have potentially be handed a major injury blow with Mohamed Salah seemingly hurting his groin against Manchester City. 0. By Marc Williams / Published 4th April 2018. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00. Loaded: 0%. Progress: 0%. Stream …
