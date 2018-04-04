 Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City – Bleacher Report

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Mohamed Salah Suffers Apparent Groin Injury vs. Manchester City
Bleacher Report
Mohamed Salah limped out of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday, exiting the pitch in the 52nd minute with what appeared to be a groin problem. Injury data analyst Ben Dinnery and James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.