Mohamed Salah vs Kevin De Bruyne - Who pushed their claim for Player of the Year? - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah vs Kevin De Bruyne – Who pushed their claim for Player of the Year?
“We're impossible to compare,” was Kevin De Bruyne's contention prior to his direct confrontation with Mohamed Salah. As the Egyptian swept Liverpool towards the Kop goal in several blistering first half bursts, the Belgian must have hoped wavering …
'We have to wait' – Jurgen Klopp issues injury update on Mohamed Salah and admits he is concerned
Mohamed Salah feeling 'fine' despite appearing to pick up injury in Liverpool win, confirms Jurgen Klopp
Mohamed Salah came off injured against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp not sure of extent of problem
