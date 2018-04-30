Mohamed Salah's Egypt image rights dispute resolved after 'major insult' - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt image rights dispute resolved after ‘major insult’ – ESPN
Mohamed Salah's Egypt image rights dispute resolved after 'major insult'
ESPN
Mohammed Salah's claim that he was deeply insulted by an image rights dispute in his native Egypt prompted top-level political intervention to swiftly resolve the issue. Salah had been upset that his image is featured prominently on the outside of the …
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah wins commercial dispute with Egyptian FA to showcase his star power
Mohamed Salah: Egypt team-mate Ahmed Elmohamady reveals all about star
Egyptian government intervenes in image rights row involving Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
