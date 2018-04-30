 Mohamed Salah's Egypt image rights dispute resolved after 'major insult' - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mohamed Salah’s Egypt image rights dispute resolved after ‘major insult’ – ESPN

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN

Mohamed Salah's Egypt image rights dispute resolved after 'major insult'
ESPN
Mohammed Salah's claim that he was deeply insulted by an image rights dispute in his native Egypt prompted top-level political intervention to swiftly resolve the issue. Salah had been upset that his image is featured prominently on the outside of the
World Cup 2018: Mohamed Salah wins commercial dispute with Egyptian FA to showcase his star powerThe Independent
Mohamed Salah: Egypt team-mate Ahmed Elmohamady reveals all about starExpress.co.uk
Egyptian government intervenes in image rights row involving Liverpool's Mohamed SalahLiverpool Echo
The Eagle Online –ESPN.co.uk –Daily Star –We Are Hooligans
all 209 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.