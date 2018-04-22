 Free-scoring Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Free-scoring Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year – Vanguard

Free-scoring Salah crowned PFA Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah was crowned the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year on Sunday, with his incredible 41-goal debut season at Liverpool beating out strong competition from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne. Congratulations, Mo! @22mosalah has been
