Monetary Policy Committee to review monetary policy for fiscal consolidation - Knn India — Nigeria Today

Monetary Policy Committee to review monetary policy for fiscal consolidation – Knn India



Knn India Monetary Policy Committee to review monetary policy for fiscal consolidation

Knn India

New Delhi, Apr 2 (KNN) The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on April 4 and 5, 2018 for the First Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2018-19. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI governor Urjit Patel will review …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

