Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff — Nigeria Today

Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff

Omodele Adigun

For failure to comply with the anti-money laundering and terrorism requirements, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has imposed heavy sanctions, not only on any financial institution found culpable of any of the 48 money laundering infractions, but also on their directors and top management staff.

The new regime of sanctions was contained in a circular titled: “CBN Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (administrative sanctions) Regulations, 2018” by the Director, Financial Policy & Regulations Department of CBN, Kevin Amugo, to all banks and other financial institutions.

Amugo said the regulations were developed to ensure Nigeria’s compliance with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendation 35.

The law expects countries to ensure there is a range of effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions, whether criminal, civil or administrative, available to deal with natural or legal persons.

The post Money laundering: CBN imposes sanctions on bank directors, staff appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

