Money Laundering: EFCC Withdraws Suit Against Patience Jonathan — Nigeria Today

Money Laundering: EFCC Withdraws Suit Against Patience Jonathan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday withdrew a suit filed against a former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, seeking to freeze the sum of $5,316.66, allegedly linked to her and some companies. The EFCC, through one of his lawyers, Mohammed Idris, told Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos that […]

The post Money Laundering: EFCC Withdraws Suit Against Patience Jonathan appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

