Monkey Snatches Baby, Drowns It In Well — Nigeria Today

Monkey Snatches Baby, Drowns It In Well

A 16-day-old baby boy alleged to have been stolen by a monkey in India has been found dead in a well. The incident happened on Friday when the child lay asleep under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha, when a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face common […]

The post Monkey Snatches Baby, Drowns It In Well appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

