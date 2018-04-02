 Monkey Snatches Baby, Drowns It In Well — Nigeria Today
Monkey Snatches Baby, Drowns It In Well

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A 16-day-old baby boy alleged to have been stolen by a monkey in India has been found dead in a well. The incident happened on Friday when the child lay asleep under a mosquito net at his home in the eastern state of Odisha, when a rhesus macaque, a species with a reddish-pink face common […]

