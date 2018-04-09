Monster Erf On Nettleton Road Going For R200m [Image] — Nigeria Today

Monster Erf On Nettleton Road Going For R200m [Image]

A new report by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth found that South Africa’s 10 most expensive streets sit pretty in Cape Town, with an average cost of R84 200 per square metre.

On Thursday, the South Africa Wealth Report revealed that these streets are substantially more well off than the rest of Mzansi’s property prices.

Business Insider reports:

The most expensive street outside Cape Town is in Plettenberg Bay where you’d pay an average of R43,000 per square metre – R52,000 less than Cape Town’s most expensive street.

But there is one house in particular, nestled in Clifton’s Nettleton Road, that’s going for 200 million fokkin rand.

Straight from Property24:

This six bedroom house along Nettleton Road, on a 3 812 m² erf, is on the market for R200 million. Surrounded by the most luxurious and expensive properties on the African continent the property consists of two titles measuring 1900 sqm and 1912 sqm respectively. With views across Clifton Beach, the 12 apostles and Camps Bay you will be able to build an absolute one of a kind masterpiece alternatively four exquisite homes.

Some much-anticipated visuals:

Got the bucks? Contact the agent here, and invite me for a pool party.

Believe it or not, the average cost per square metre above is actually less than a number of other properties listed along the shoreline cliffs of the Atlantic Seaboard.

Three of our picks:

The Ridge & Cliff Road – Clifton

Average cost per square metre: R95 000

Victoria Road – Clifton

Average cost per square metre: R90 000

Dock Road – V&A Marina

Average cost per square metre: R90 000

I’m still in Vredehoek, paying an average of, uh, way less than R92 000 per square metre for the room in my digs. And my housemates are pretty chilled compared to the old man I’m already judging for living in Clifton.

It’s not all about money. Cough.

