More photos from the #BBNaija reunion party — Nigeria Today

More photos from the #BBNaija reunion party
The top 5 finalists of the 2018 #BBNaija reality show were hosted to a reunion party with other housemates and fans in Lagos yesterday April 28th.
See more photos from the party which held at Club Cubana on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island below…
Leave a Comment…
comments
The post More photos from the #BBNaija reunion party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!