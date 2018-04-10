More than 200 youths denounce cultism in Bayelsa — Nigeria Today

More than 200 youths denounce cultism in Bayelsa
No fewer than 200 youths attached to the Bayelsa State Volunteer Services have denounced their membership of different secret cults existing in the state. They renounced their memberships of the secret groups during a ceremony organised by the Volunteer Group on Monday at its state office in Yenagoa. Mr Douye Koroye, the state Chairman of the Volunteers, also spoke at the event.
Comments
