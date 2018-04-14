Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple
Daily Nation
Prophet Russell M. Nelson, the new global leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arrives in Kenya on Monday on his first international tour as the president of Mormons. A renowned heart surgeon, Dr Nelson took the reins in January …
