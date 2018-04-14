 Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Mormon leader Nelson to visit Kenya amid talk of temple
Daily Nation
Prophet Russell M. Nelson, the new global leader of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arrives in Kenya on Monday on his first international tour as the president of Mormons. A renowned heart surgeon, Dr Nelson took the reins in January
Interfaith Voices: Is revelation relevant today?Corvallis Gazette Times
Mormon officials leave Jerusalem due to strike on SyriaKUTV 2News
A change in schedule, LDS President Nelson leaves Jerusalem early as Syria tensions risefox13now.com
Gephardt Daily –Daily Herald –Salt Lake Tribune –Real Estate News Utah
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.