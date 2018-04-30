Mortein partners Fed Govt, health ministries to tackle malaria — Nigeria Today

Mortein partners Fed Govt, health ministries to tackle malaria

Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Nigeria, makers of Mortein insecticide brand, has partnered with the Federal Government and some states in its bid to reduce malaria.

It has joined forces with Lagos, Ogun and Abia ministries of health as well as the National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP) Abuja as part of efforts to reduce malaria morbidity and mortality rates.

To commemorate the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day (WMD): “Ready to Beat Malaria”, RB, the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders participated in a road walk.

RB Marketing Director, West Africa, Aliza Leferink said malaria was still prevalent going by the latest World Health Organisation (QHO) World Malaria Report released in November 2017.

According to the report, there were 216 million cases of malaria in 2016, up from 211 million cases in 2015. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 445 000 in 2016, a similar number to the previous year of 446 000.

An estimated 445,000 pregnant women and children aged below five die every year from malaria with Africa accounting for over 90 per cent of global malaria cases and deaths.

“As I speak to you, millions of people are suffering from malaria all over Nigeria and every minute a child reportedly dies from malaria. According to the Roll Back Malaria Partnership (RBMP), Nigeria is the highest malaria-burden country, accounting for 26 percent of global malaria cases and almost a third of related deaths.

“This puts a strain on health systems and national malaria program budgets, hence calling for sophisticated intervention adaptable in combating and eliminating malaria and malaria transmission to its barest minimum.”

The National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Program (NMEP), Dr. Audu Bala Mohammed, said the fight against malaria was an ongoing one and is a fight to the finish.

“We have also tackled the emergence of drug and insecticide resistance. It is our firm belief that Nigeria will join countries that have eliminated malaria in the world,” he added

Marketing Manager, Home and Hygiene, Reckitt Benckiser, West Africa, Mrs. Bamigbaiye-Elatuyi Omotola said the Mortein brand has continuously put structures in place that will drastically reduce the intensity of malaria transmission through sustainable initiatives.

“Mortein’s vision is to have a malaria-free Nigeria and efforts towards elimination of malaria is taken further yearly through our infomercial on the WHO 3 step integrated approach as well as several other initiatives, such as community sensitisation, free malaria tests in markets, education and distribution of long lasting insecticide treated nets (LLINs) to the most vulnerable in partnership with the state malaria program officers, which promotes good health and wellbeing while imploring all to take a stand with Mortein in the fight to beat malaria,” she said.

Minister of Health Prof Isaac Adewole said the Federal Government through the NMEP has achieved remarkable strides in its various interventions, having trained numerous healthcare providers, distributed doses of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACT) drugs and delivered units of Rapid Diagnosis Test (RDT) kits to states.

“A malaria-free Nigeria is possible through a stronger inter-sectorial coordination, implementation of well-known and cost-effective interventions, supported by a strong accountability framework and a strengthened primary health care system.

“These will facilitate timely allocation of adequate resources and access to basic health services to the population, particularly the underserved population,” he said.

The minister praised Mortein for its work and continuous support in the fight against malaria, and pledged the Federal government’s commitment to work with RB/ Mortein to ensure total eradication of malaria in the country.

Health commissioners in Lagos, Ogun and Abia also praised Mortein for teaming up with them in the fight against malaria.

