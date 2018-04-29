Moses hail Chelsea’s feat at Swansea, eager for Liverpool clash — Nigeria Today

Moses hail Chelsea’s feat at Swansea, eager for Liverpool clash
Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, has hailed Chelsea’s away win at Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday, and said he eagerly looks forward to their next clash with Liverpool. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chelsea will take on Liverpool on May 6 in a match day 36 fixture at Stamford Bridge as the battle for a top-four finish goes all the way to the wire. Chelsea kept alive their slim hope of securing a top four place courtesy of man-of-the-match Cesc Fabregas fourth minute strike.
