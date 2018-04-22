 Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool – Vanguard

Apr 22, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

Moses Simon denies turning down Liverpool
Vanguard
Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon has denied reports that he had turned down advances from Liver pool. The Belgium based player denied granting any such interview. Moses Simon. “ Liverpool is a very big team with a large squad, the type of team where
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News.

