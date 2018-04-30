Moss named Jets keeper for grand final - SBS - The World Game — Nigeria Today

Moss named Jets keeper for grand final – SBS – The World Game
SBS – The World Game
Moss named Jets keeper for grand final
SBS – The World Game
Reserve gloveman Glen Moss will keep goal for Newcastle in Saturday's A-League grand final after the Jets ruled out first-choice custodian Jack Duncan with injury. Source: AAP. 30 Apr 2018 – 4:05 PM UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO. But there's no panic at the Jets …
Reserve Moss is Jets keeper in A-League GF
