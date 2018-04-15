“Most ladies still find me sexy despite being married” – D’Banj says — Nigeria Today

“Most ladies still find me sexy despite being married” – D’Banj says

Dbanj says despite him being married and growing grey hairs, most ladies still consider him as a sexy one.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Saturday Beats and mentioned that he decided not to get rid of his grey hair because ladies have told him that they love it, adding that it is a sign that he has money.

D’banj said:

“I love the fact that I am having grey beard. In Africa, it is a sign of wisdom. I thought one had to be 50 years and above before getting it but recently, I learnt that it comes out when you are wise and have money.

So, it is obvious to the world that I have money and wisdom.

“I know I am already growing grey beard and I leave it alone because the ladies tell me that it is sexy.

I cannot speak for any other person but I still have my sex appeal. We were just on the red carpet together before coming to this VIP section and you noticed what happened. The ladies still flock around me despite being married.

You can count how many guys greeted me compared to a large number of ladies that came to me for pictures and just to talk to me.

I think it is the grace of God and the brand cannot change. It is not as if I am going to let go of this part of me. Yes, being married has changed a little thing about me but business remains business”.

