Mother Finds Her Two Sons In Deep Freezer, Dead — Nigeria Today

Mother Finds Her Two Sons In Deep Freezer, Dead
Olufemitan Olaitan, 9 years of age and Oluwafifunmi Olaitan, 7 have been found in their house located at No 6, Road 1, Eyin Ala, Akure in Ondo State deceased and inside a non-functioning deep freezer Their mother, Mrs. Olubunmi Olaitan, went out and left her two sons, who were in primary school, in the house […]
