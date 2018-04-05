Mother Killed And Her Baby Abducted While Out With Friend — Nigeria Today

Mother Killed And Her Baby Abducted While Out With Friend

Suspected child traffickers have fled with a six-month-old baby after reportedly strangling her mother, Helen Ehianu, to death at Obior community, in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. The 28-year-old, mother who has been on the missing peoples register for the last two weeks, since March 22, 2018, has been found dead […]

