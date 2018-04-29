Mother of 3 drinks rat poison in Enugu - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Mother of 3 drinks rat poison in Enugu – Vanguard



Vanguard Mother of 3 drinks rat poison in Enugu

Vanguard

ENUGU – RESIDENTS of 10 Umuezeoha Ojotta, Awkunanaw in Enugu South Local Government of Enugu State, were Saturday thrown into confusion as story filtered into town that a married woman and a mother of three drank rat poison. It was gathered that the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

