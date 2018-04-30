 Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape – The Punch

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Motorcycle snatcher crashes, dies during escape
The Punch
Two suspected robbers who allegedly specialised in snatching motorcycles from Nigeria and selling them in the Republic of Benin have been apprehended by men of the Ogun State Police Command. The two cross-border suspects were identified as Evans Ajao
Okada-Snatching Robber Dies In Attempt To Escape ArrestIndependent Newspapers Limited

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.